UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations conveys gratitude to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. I express gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting COP29, and it's important for all of us to pledge our active participation in this event, UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos said during the "Sustainable path to a green future: joint actions at COP 29 and beyond" panel session at the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

He stressed that the world is currently confronting a climate crisis.

"We extend our congratulations to Azerbaijan and its team for organizing COP29. We believe that with the backing of your entire team, COP29 will be a success," he further remarked.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

