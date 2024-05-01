Uzbekistan, EBRD adopt new partnership strategy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) adopted a new partnership strategy in small and medium business, women's entrepreneurship, alternative energy, digital technologies, and others, Trend reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a meeting with a delegation of the EBRD headed by its President Odile Renaud-Basso discussed this strategy and underlined Uzbekistan and the EBRD's highest degree of relations, as well as their close and fruitful work in recent years.

Furthermore, it was noted that, the Bank is working to prepare state-owned firms for privatization, has completed key deals in the banking and financial sectors, and is upgrading the regulatory framework in green energy, transportation infrastructure, ecology, and other critical areas.

The president of Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of the preparation and implementation of new projects in the fields of water supply, energy, road infrastructure, and the and the development of green cities.

The sides also discussed the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Investors Council.

As of February 29, the current loan portfolio of the EBRD projects in Uzbekistan has totaled 2.4 billion euros. In particular, the EBRD's loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 85 projects.