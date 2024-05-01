Humanity needs to find solutions to challenges it faces - Libyan Minister of Culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Humanity must find solutions to the challenges it faces, Minister of Culture of Libya Mabrouka Togi said during the 5th ministerial meeting on the theme "Harmony in Diversity: Fostering Intercultural Dialogue for a Global Cultural Renaissance" held within the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

"The world is currently experiencing a period of turmoil, impacting the peace and security of all nations.

Promoting intercultural dialogue and understanding will help humanity handle the difficulties it faces," she said.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

