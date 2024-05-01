Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss implementation of investment projects in various spheres

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed the implementation of large investment projects in energy, mining, food, textiles, and other priority sectors, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the delegation of Türkiye headed by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, who arrived in the country to participate in the Third Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The sides talked about the topical issues of further expansion of Uzbek-Turkish relations through comprehensive strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation.

Both parties emphasized the ongoing intensive contacts at all levels and noted the growing volume of trade turnover, joint projects and enterprises, and frequency of direct flights.

The officials paid attention to the preparation of the agenda for the forthcoming regular meeting of the high-level Strategic Cooperation Council, the formation of a new portfolio of cooperation projects, and the program of cultural and humanitarian exchange.

Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Türkiye amounted to $656.3 million from January through March 2024.