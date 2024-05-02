Azerbaijan, Italy discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament Giorgio Mule, who is visiting our country to participate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period were discussed at the meeting.

The existence of broad prospects for the further development of cooperation in the economy, trade, energy security, transport and communications, education, culture and other areas was emphasized.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed Giorgio Mule in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale reconstruction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the mine problem in the region.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.