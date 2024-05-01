Azerbaijan's COP29 team working in several directions - chief negotiator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The COP29 team is working on three main areas of substantive issues, chief negotiator of COP29 Yalchin Rafiyev said during the "Sustainable Path to a Green Future: Joint Actions at COP29 and Beyond" panel discussion held within the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

Rafiyev pointed out that the first direction is preparation for the negotiation process.

He explained that the negotiation process on the final documents of COP29 hasn't yet begun, but in order to prepare for it, active consultations are underway with the participants of this process, with various states, as a result of which their positions are being studied and a strategy for the negotiation process is being developed.

The second direction, according to him, is related to the action agenda of the COP29 presidency.

Finally, the third direction concerns the implementation by Azerbaijan in this context at the national level of relevant measures and steps, for example, on a global scale, according to Rafiyev.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

Moreover, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

