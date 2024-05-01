Prize fund of upcoming European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The total prize fund of the upcoming European Cup on Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku will be 40,000 euros, Trend reports to the European Gymnastics website.

The event, to be held on the initiative of European Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 3–5, with the participation of 160 athletes from 37 countries, will feature a new format.

The winner of the cross-battles will receive a cash prize of 8,000 euros, the second-place holder - 5000 euros, the third-place holder - 3,000 euros, and the fourth-place holder - 2,000 euros. Competitors occupying the 5th through 8th places will each receive 1,000 euros, and those from the 9th to 16th places will each receive 500 euros.

In the adult age category, the winner of the team all-around in group exercises will receive a cash prize of 5,000 euros, the silver medalists - 3,500 euros, and the bronze medalists - 2,500 euros.

In the junior age category competitions, the winner of the team championship will receive 1300 euros, the second-place holders - 1,000 euros, and the third-place holders - 700 euros.

The Cup participants will include renowned gymnasts such as Boryana Kaleyn and Stiliana Nikolova from Bulgaria, Daria Atamanov and Daniela Munitz from Israel, Sofia Raffaeli and Milena Baldassarri from Italy, Christina Pohranichna (Ukraine), Zohra Aghamirova (Azerbaijan), and many others.

