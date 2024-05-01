Azerbaijan signs cooperation memo to integrate Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's energy networks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. A memorandum of cooperation on the integration of energy systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of a business trip to Uzbekistan, a ‘Memorandum of Cooperation on the Integration of Energy Systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan’ was signed at a trilateral meeting of the economy and energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan,” the minister noted.

According to him, the document's implementation will encourage the achievement of common goals in the direction of green energy production and export to Europe via Azerbaijani territory, as well as energy system integration and the organization of effective use of renewable energy sources.

