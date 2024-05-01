UEFA appoints Azerbaijani AFFA's VP to Euro-2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. UEFA has appointed Konul Mehtiyeva, Vice President and Head of the International Relations Department of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), to EURO-2024, according to a source in AFFA, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

She was appointed for the final stage of the European Championship to be held in Germany this year.

Thus, for the first time, a representative from Azerbaijan will participate in such a prestigious tournament.

Mehtiyeva will represent UEFA in five games of EURO-2024, to be organized in Frankfurt from June 17 to July 1.

She will oversee the group stage matches between Belgium and Slovakia on June 17, Denmark and England on June 20, Switzerland and Germany on June 23, Slovakia and Romania on June 26, and the 1/8 final match on July 1.

To note, the UEFA representative is the highest-ranking match official assigned to the games and tournaments held by the continental football body.

The representative has overall authority over all aspects of the organization of the games and is responsible for ensuring the orderly organization of the match or tournament and maintaining discipline and security before, during, and after the game, both inside and outside the stadium.

