Azerbaijan pursuing reforms to unfold development potential of green economy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan is pursuing reforms to unfold the development potential of the green economy, the country's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, said during the "Sustainable Path to a Green Future: Joint Actions at COP29 and Beyond" panel discussion held within the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, currently, in the development concept of Azerbaijan, based on socio-economic reforms, an important place is occupied by the transition to a green economy, which is a component of sustainable development.

The minister explained that one of Azerbaijan's five national priorities for socio-economic development until 2030 is defined as "a country with a clean environment and green growth", and in accordance with this priority, work is underway on environmental improvement, restoration and increase of greenery, ensuring efficient use of water resources, and sustainable energy sources.

Babayev pointed out that in recent years, reforms have been carried out in Azerbaijan in the legislative sphere in line with the requirements of modernity towards realizing the existing potential associated with the development of the green economy. Important steps are being taken towards decarbonization, attracting green investments, and supporting green financing initiatives.

"Global climate change has a serious impact not only on environmental but also on economic and social aspects of sustainable development. As a reliable and responsible member of the international community, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to addressing global climate change issues and is actively working in this direction. Preventing and mitigating the consequences of climate change largely depends on international dialogue and cooperation. No nation can solve global problems such as climate change alone. Intercultural dialogue, ensuring effective cooperation between parties, plays an important role in implementing the global climate change agenda as well as in preserving common social and environmental values.

Clean technologies are playing an increasingly important role in the global energy system. At the present stage, when new global challenges arise, energy transformation is one of the important issues on the agenda. Thanks to the projects implemented recently, indicators of energy efficiency and the use of alternative energy sources are increasing. Our nation, rich in hydrocarbon resources, aims to increase the share of renewable energy and green energy in electricity production. This goal provides a long-term vision for the private sector and investors and stimulates the development of new projects," he added.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

