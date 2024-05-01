Turkmenistan advances economic cooperation with Azerbaijan and Arab countries - MFA

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Turkmenistan intends to develop economic cooperation with Azerbaijan and Arab countries, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, this intention was expressed during the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Babanyyaz Yalakov at the 3rd Session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the Countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the forum, the Turkmen side stressed the importance of developing trade and economic partnership between the Arab countries, Azerbaijan, and the Central Asian states.

The delegation paid special attention to the areas of trade, industry, transport, energy, and environmental protection as priority areas for enhancing multilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, within the framework of the forum, a meeting was also held with the head of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, where the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres and drew attention to the importance of exchanging visits at the highest level.

The participants of the conversation also stated that the development of relations between the two countries is facilitated by the holding of cultural days and meetings of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the Countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Doha, Qatar, from April 29–30, 2024.

During his speech at the forum, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit stressed the interconnection of the Arab region, Central Asia and Azerbaijan, noting their common geographical, civilizational and cultural ties.