Azerbaijan makes important contribution to intercultural dialogue - ISESCO's CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to building intercultural dialogue, ISESCO's Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik said during the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the goal of the event is to foster coexistence, peace, and intercultural dialogue among all of the attendees

"Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, addressing the event, voiced some extremely motivational remarks and indicated the best paths toward fostering intercultural understanding and peace. The opinions voiced here are appreciated, I think, by everybody in attendance. Dialogue is very important for our future, and without dialogue, we cannot move forward. Our future depends on how we conduct dialogue,” Mohammed AlMalik added.

The VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has started its work in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from different countries around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction.”

Besides ministers representing more than 100 countries, the participants include representatives of ministries of culture from 60 countries and 28 international organizations. The forum is scheduled to include ten-panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

To note, the aforementioned event began on May 1 and will continue until May 3.

