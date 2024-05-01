Every country should timely prevent problems - SecGen of World Muslim Communities Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Every country should timely prevent problems, Secretary General of the World Muslim Communities Council Mohamed Bechari said during panel discussions on the “Building trust through inter-religious dialogue” theme within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

“We have assembled here in Baku, the city of peace and tolerance, today. Discussions regarding peace ought to be ongoing. We are inspired by the fact that we are here to talk today,” Bechari mentioned.

He pointed out that various issues were discussed during the forum.

"If we want peace and prosperity, measures must be taken within countries. Each country must prevent problems in a timely manner. Why should we wage wars? For us, peace and stability are above all. Already today, some countries have found themselves in a bad situation as a result of war. We must establish peace through joint efforts,” the official added.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel