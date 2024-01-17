Azerbaijan talks pandemic-related subsidies for entrepreneurs in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. In 2023, payment of subsidies on state-guaranteed loans to entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic was continued and, as of December 31, 2023, a total of 52 million manat ($30.6 million) was paid within the support program, said the fund's Chairman of the Management Board of Entrepreneurship Development Fund Osman Khaliyev, Trend reports.

Khaliyev made his statement during the press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.

"As of December 31, interest subsidies worth 73.3 million manat or $43.1 million have been paid on 5071 applications with a loan balance of 893.4 million manat or $525.5 million within the framework of the program," he noted.

