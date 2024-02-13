Passenger traffic at Baku airport on international routes increased by 40% in January

In January 2024, more than 437 thousand passengers were transported on international routes at Baku Airport, which means an increase of 39% compared to the corresponding period last year. During this period, 313 thousand passengers were served.

In January of this year, 36 airlines, of which 15 were low-cost airlines, operated 4,225 flights. Foreign airlines accounted for 50.8 percent of passenger traffic on international routes, with the national air carrier accounting for the rest. Foreign airlines served more than 222 thousand, and Azerbaijan Airlines - 215 thousand passengers. About 47 thousand passengers were transported in the direction of Nakhchivan. In addition, the number of transit passengers increased by 56 percent compared to January last year and reached 21 thousand people.

It should be noted that in January 2024, new directions were opened from Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the frequency of flights on popular routes was increased. Taking into account the dynamic development of the aviation industry and the growing demand for air transport, Baku Airport continues to improve its infrastructure, services and offer new opportunities for passengers.