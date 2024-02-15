Azerbaijan to showcase innovative interactive online tax services soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will soon present new interactive online services, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazirli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku.

“The services will involve expanding e-services, automating query procedures, establishing interactive and proactive customer-focused services, expanding service channels, and boosting administrative capabilities for taxpayers," the official noted.

