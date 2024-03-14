Visa counts Azerbaijani banks supporting integration with Apple Pay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan's 14 banks support integration with Apple Pay and 15 banks with Google Pay, Senior Director and Regional Manager of Visa in Azerbaijan Nurlan Hajiyev said at the 'Visa Cashless Forum – Digital Azerbaijan' in Baku, Trend reports.

He reminded that Azerbaijan launched the Apple Pay contactless payment solution in November 2021 and Google Pay in August 2022.

"In the realm of digital technology, Apple Pay and Google Pay have significantly altered our way of life and have grown to be an essential component of daily existence. These payment methods, which represent the height of technological advancement and artistic creativity, are currently recommended for use by millions of users globally in addition to being convenient. Azerbaijan is seeing a growth in this trend," the representative of Visa mentioned.

According to Hajiyev, these figures continue to grow, emphasizing the increasing influence of digital payment solutions in the country's economy.

"The growing availability of these services is indicative of both technology advancement and banks' dedication to offering their clients cutting-edge, practical, and safe payment options. Keeping these adjustments in mind, we are optimistic that in the near future, the quantity of banks and services that accept Apple Pay and Google Pay will only rise, thus expanding the accessibility of digital payments for a larger number of customers," he added.

To note, the Visa Cashless Forum is one of the main events of Visa, covering markets in Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeastern Europe. It involves experts in digital payments and financial technologies.

Meanwhile, Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in the electronic payments industry. Visa processes payment transactions between consumers, businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. Its mission is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network to promote consumer well-being and business and economic prosperity.

