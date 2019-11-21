Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 20-Nov. 21

21 November 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Nov. 21, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using large caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region meets foreign ambassadors in Ankara
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 November 13:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 19-Nov. 20
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 November 09:25
US is committed to helping reach negotiated peaceful settlement to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ambassador
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 20:10
Head of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno Karabakh meets with American Jewish Committee members (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 15:06
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Nov. 18-Nov. 19
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 09:29
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times on Nov. 17-Nov. 18
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 November 09:37
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 21
Finance 10:18
Turkmenistan, Bahrain to hold joint business forum
Turkmenistan 10:07
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21
Finance 10:02
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts
Tenders 10:02
New port to be commissioned in Iran
Business 09:51
Turkmenistan, EU mull prospects for co-op
Business 09:48
Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
US 09:47
Uzbekistan receives gas inflow of 1 M cubic meters per day at Nazarkuduk field
Oil&Gas 09:43
Turkmen ministry extends tender for production upon spunbond technology
Tenders 09:41