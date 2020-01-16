Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan on Jan. 15-16

16 January 2020 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 23 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan. 16, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using large caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
WSJ exposes pro-Armenian activities of HRW division director Leah Whitson
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 12:32
Ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops to be held
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 11:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Jan. 14-15
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 10:55
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 13-14
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 January 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Jan. 12-13
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 09:32
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 11-12
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 January 09:30
Latest
Will Batumi and Poti ports satisfy Georgia's market demand in 2020?
Transport 11:18
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 16
Finance 11:13
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 16
Finance 11:11
Iran determined to increase production from Danan oil field
Oil&Gas 11:08
Turkmengas State Concern re-announces tender on overhaul of power turbine
Tenders 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Mangistauenergomunay to buy diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 10:44
PM: Compliance of Azerbaijan's dev't with UN strategies - one of main state goals
Politics 10:41
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 15
Oil&Gas 10:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 16
Finance 10:33