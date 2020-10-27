Azerbaijani army doesn't fire at civilian population - Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
Trend:
The information disseminated by the Armenian side that the Azerbaijani army allegedly fired at Khojavend and Lachin has no grounds and is a lie, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Ministry of Defense said that, on the contrary, the armed forces of Armenia fired at about 16:00 (GMT+4) on October 27 at the territory of the Barda region of Azerbaijan using the Smerch multiple launch rocket system. As a result of this crime of the military-political leadership of Armenia, civilians, including children, were killed, many people were injured, including women and young children.
The Azerbaijani army observes the humanitarian ceasefire regime along the entire length of the front, the ministry said.
