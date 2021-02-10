Nar supported international online chess series ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan’

Nar, which has always attached special importance to the intellectual development of youth in the country, has supported the international online chess series ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan’ conducted by chess.az. The series consists of 8 tournaments and a grand final. Each of the tournaments is named after the regions liberated from occupation as a result of the Patriotic War.

10 strongest chess players will compete in the grand final on March 14 following the results of 8 tournaments. The winners will be awarded valuable prizes by Nar. The series is held on the lichess.org chess platform. The chess competitions are held online due to the continuation of the lockdown in the country.

