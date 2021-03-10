"Bulgaria through the children’s eyes" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

Trend:

Today, 10 March 2021, the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, held an awarding ceremony for the winners in the drawing competition "Bulgaria through the children’s eyes", dedicated to the National Day of Bulgaria "March 3 – the Liberation Day ".

More than 100 children from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria participated in the competition and showed incredible curiosity about Bulgaria. They managed to recreate the spirit, culture, traditions, and nature of Bulgaria with talent and creativity worthy of admiration. In his speech Ambassador of Bulgaria, Mr. Nikolay Yankov noticed that the goal of this competition which was to bring the Azerbaijani and Bulgarian peoples together through culture was fully accomplished.

All the winners in the competition were from the Gymnasium of Arts in Baku and Children and Youth Development Center #3 in Baku.

In the category for children up to 10 years old, Maryam Movlamli, 8, Gymnasium of Arts, was awarded first place. Daniz Quliyeva, 10, Children and Youth Development Center #3, won second place and Zahra Abdurahmanli, 10, Children and Youth Development Center #3, was in third place. In the category for children aged 11 to 16, Madina Hamzatova, 11, Gymnasium of Arts, won first place, followed by Gulhanam Amirli, aged 16, Children and Youth Development Center #3, in second place, and the third place went to Ulker Alieva, 16, again from Children and Youth Development Center #3. More than 40 children have been awarded by the jury for their works with special recognitions. The special award of the organizers was presented to Maleyka Cafarova, 12 years, from the Children and Youth Development Center #3.

Special awards for inspiring and supporting the young talents were presented to the Gymnasium of Arts and the Children and Youth Development Center #3.

The works of the children were gathered in the online exhibition which can be found on the website of the Embassy of Bulgaria and on its Facebook page.

https://mfa.bg/en/embassies/azerbaidzan/news/28621

The members of the jury included: Mr. Gabriel Panev, a representative of the contemporary generation of Bulgarian artists, a graduate of the University of Veliko Tarnovo "St. Cyril and St. Methodius”, majoring in Painting, Ms. Veneta Simeonova, a graduate of the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Arts “Prof. Assen Diamandiev” in Plovdiv, majoring in Painting, and Mr. Islam Bakhshaliyev, Ambassador for Peace, Director of the Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Centre of the Youth – “Dirchelish” (Revival) in Baku.