Border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Russia a long process: MFA

13 June 2018 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia continue to work on border demarcation, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters June 13, adding that this is a long process.

"At the first stage, demarcation will cover 70 kilometers, at the second - 60 kilometers, and so it will continue. Working groups meet periodically, go to the border areas if necessary, work where demarcation points should be set," said Khalafov.

As for the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the deputy FM noted that this process is in a relatively passive state.

"There is hope that the Georgian side will intensify this work. We are ready to meet at all levels – the levels of experts and commissions. Azerbaijan has sent everything necessary to the Georgian side and is ready to continue the work in accordance with its reaction. A specific date for a meeting of the commission is not yet known," the deputy minister said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s pomegranate producer entering Australian market
Economy news 20:45
ACRA: TANAP to strengthen Azerbaijan's economic growth indicators (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:45
Azerbaijan says forecast on state budget's customs revenues may decrease
Economy news 20:22
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:59
Top official: Azerbaijan reserves sovereign right to liberate its lands in other ways (PHOTO)
Politics 18:12
Donald Trump congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr
Politics 18:11
Gold price down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:42
Putin says it is possible to expand military cooperation with Bolivia
Russia 17:12
Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network
Oil&Gas 16:57
Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units carry out live-fire training drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:51
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 16:02
Azerbaijani PM participating in BIE General Assembly Session in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 15:59
Advisor to Bulgarian energy minister talks IGB construction launch within SGC
Oil&Gas 15:32
Bulgaria PM suggests joint drone manufacture with Israel
Israel 15:31
Azerbaijan’s IFV crews improving combat skills (PHOTO)
Politics 15:10
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia political interaction at very high level (PHOTO)
Politics 15:00
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 14:53
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to face further structural changes
Economy news 14:42