Border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Russia a long process: MFA

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia continue to work on border demarcation, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters June 13, adding that this is a long process.

"At the first stage, demarcation will cover 70 kilometers, at the second - 60 kilometers, and so it will continue. Working groups meet periodically, go to the border areas if necessary, work where demarcation points should be set," said Khalafov.

As for the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the deputy FM noted that this process is in a relatively passive state.

"There is hope that the Georgian side will intensify this work. We are ready to meet at all levels – the levels of experts and commissions. Azerbaijan has sent everything necessary to the Georgian side and is ready to continue the work in accordance with its reaction. A specific date for a meeting of the commission is not yet known," the deputy minister said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news