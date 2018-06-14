TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu

Turkey has become a regional energy hub with the opening of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Necdet Unuvar, head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, told Trend.

He noted that TANAP is one of the most strategic projects in the region.

“Eskisehir city, which hosted the opening of TANAP, witnessed the biggest historic event,” he said, adding that TANAP has no alternative.

A ceremony to launch TANAP took place June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

