‘Azerbaijan actively cooperates with UN special rapporteurs on human rights’

Azerbaijan openly and actively cooperates with the UN special rapporteurs on human rights, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

During his speech, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein criticized the current situation with human rights in a number of countries and named the countries that hesitate to cooperate with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN special rapporteurs.

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein also named 19 countries that openly and actively cooperate with the UN special rapporteurs on human rights and give a positive response to the appeals in connection with their visits. Over the past five years, more than five special rapporteurs on human rights visited those countries.

Azerbaijan is among those countries. Among other countries are the US, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, UK, Chile, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Honduras, Italy, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Ukraine.

During the opening ceremony of the 35th session of the Human Rights Council in June 2017, the UN high commissioner for human rights stressed that Azerbaijan is among the countries that submit their report to the UN human rights structures on time.

