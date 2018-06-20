‘Azerbaijan actively cooperates with UN special rapporteurs on human rights’

20 June 2018 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan openly and actively cooperates with the UN special rapporteurs on human rights, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

During his speech, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein criticized the current situation with human rights in a number of countries and named the countries that hesitate to cooperate with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN special rapporteurs.

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein also named 19 countries that openly and actively cooperate with the UN special rapporteurs on human rights and give a positive response to the appeals in connection with their visits. Over the past five years, more than five special rapporteurs on human rights visited those countries.

Azerbaijan is among those countries. Among other countries are the US, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, UK, Chile, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Honduras, Italy, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Ukraine.

During the opening ceremony of the 35th session of the Human Rights Council in June 2017, the UN high commissioner for human rights stressed that Azerbaijan is among the countries that submit their report to the UN human rights structures on time.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
Azerbaijan to take part in ministerial meeting of OPEC, non-OPEC countries in Vienna
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:59
New pipelines to allow Baku to increase gas supplies to foreign market
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:36
More nonsense from Armenian Foreign Ministry?
Politics 19 June 14:34
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:19
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 June 14:02
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 14:00
Baku to host event dedicated to World Refugee Day
Politics 19 June 13:45
City council member: Azerbaijan-Israel ties to further flourish
Politics 19 June 11:16
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 11:05
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 95 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 June 09:57
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum output
Oil&Gas 19 June 07:00
Manvel Grigoryan’s crimes during Karabakh war must be investigated, Baku says
Politics 18 June 15:03
TANAP launch to further enhance Azerbaijan’s int’l prestige - MP
Politics 18 June 14:02
Highest paying jobs in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 18 June 11:26
TOP 10 Azerbaijan’s insurance companies on payments
Economy news 18 June 09:42
UN chief lauds Afghanistan's extension of ceasefire with Taliban
Other News 18 June 08:39
Azerbaijan looks to export "WokiFi" service to foreign markets
ICT 18 June 08:01