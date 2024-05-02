Uzbekistan discloses GDP volume in 1Q2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. According to preliminary estimates, Uzbekistan's GDP amounted to 242.7 trillion soums ($19.1 billion) from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure has increased by 22.3 percent compared to the same period last year (198.4 trillion soums, or $15.6 billion in January-March 2023).

The largest share of GDP by types of economic activity falls on services (54 percent), followed by industry sector (29.2 percent), agriculture, forestry and fishery (11.3 percent), and construction (5.5 percent).

At the same time, Uzbekistan's GDP per capita totaled 6.5 million soums ($512) from January through March 2024. This indicator shows a 20.3 percent growth year-on-year (5.4 million soums, or $426 in January-March 2023).

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan projects the country’s real GDP to amount to 5.2–5.7 percent in 2024.

According to the Bank, the reason for this is associated with more moderate consumer demand in the future due to structural changes in the expenditures of households and businesses.