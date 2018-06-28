President Aliyev allocates funds to develop Baku master plan

28 June 2018 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to develop Baku master plan.

In accordance with the order, the State Committee for City Building and Architecture of Azerbaijan will receive 4 million manats from Azerbaijan’s Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget for 2018.

The funds will be allocated to attract an influential international consulting company to organize the development of Baku master plan.

