Tajik President Emomali Rahmon pays respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

He then put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Tajik President also laid flowers at the graves of outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

