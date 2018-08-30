President Aliyev meets Georgian PM Bakhtadze (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

30 August 2018 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 13:59).

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze posed together for official photos.

The Azerbaijani President and the Georgian Prime Minister made speeches at the meeting.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze had a working dinner.

Story still developing

