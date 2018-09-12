Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may soon meet in New York - OSCE Sec. Gen.

12 September 2018 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The next meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan may take place in the fourth week of September in New York, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger told reporters in Baku Sept. 12.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

