Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers meet in Gabala (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city on June 12, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Akar is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests during the meeting, which was attended by the delegations of the two countries, Hasanov stressed that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is built on fraternal and friendly relations, adding that it is developing and strengthening day by day.

Stressing the significant role of friendly relations between the presidents in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Hasanov stressed the need to hold such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

In turn, the Turkish minister stressed the importance of these meetings in developing mutual relations.

The meeting also included a broad exchange of views on other issues of regional and mutual cooperation.

