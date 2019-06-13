President Ilham Aliyev receives secretary general of World Customs Organization (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on June 12 on 14:12)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press service.

Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya thanked the President for the excellent organization of the World Customs Organization Information Technology/Technology and Innovation Conference and Exhibition. He described the fact that the conference brought together representatives of more than 50 countries as well as private and public sectors as indicative of the importance of the event.

The WCO Secretary General emphasized that Baku has become a venue for hosting major international events, hailing the hospitality shown to him in the country.

Kunio Mikuriya also congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of its election as Vice-Chair of the WCO Customs Cooperation Council and head for Europe Region, and noted that Azerbaijan can play an important role in this area not only in Europe, but also in a broader area in the years ahead. He hailed Azerbaijan’s successful international cooperation in the field of information technologies.

The head of state thanked for the warm words, and underlined the importance of the World Customs Organization Information Technology/Technology and Innovation Conference and Exhibition held in Baku. The President noted that it has become a tradition for Baku to host major international events, adding that this contributes to the development of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the rapid development of the information technologies in Azerbaijan, emphasizing vast investments made in the sector and great potential in this area.

Azerbaijan’s successful cooperation with the World Customs Organization was hailed at the meeting.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

