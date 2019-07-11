High-ranking military officials of Azerbaijan, Russia talk over Karabakh conflict (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov met with the delegation led by the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, First Deputy Minister of Defense, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov on July 10, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov welcoming the guests stressed the important role of the heads of state in establishing relations between the two countries and noted that their cooperation is based on friendly relations, mutual trust. He added that these relations are developed and reached the level of strategic partnership in recent years.

Referring to the military-political situation and security issues in the region, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security. Colonel General Sadikov emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Valery Gerasimov also noted that the relations between the two countries have historical roots, and they are strategic partners. He emphasized the importance of organization of mutual meetings between military representatives in terms of expansion of bilateral relations, as well as military and military-technical cooperation.

Then the sides discussed the current state of the military and military-technical cooperation, prospects of development of relations in the field of military education, as well as exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

General of the Army Valery Gerasimov expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the excellent hospitality and organization of bilateral meeting with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news