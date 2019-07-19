President Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi Arabian justice minister (UPDATED)

Details added (first version posted July 19 at 11:44)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Walid bin Muhammad Al-Sama'ani.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the good opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries’ justice and judicial authorities and expressed his confidence that Saudi Arabian Justice Minister Walid bin Muhammad Al-Sama'ani’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of these ties. Pointing to the relations between the two nations, President Ilham Aliyev described the steadily growing number of Saudi Arabian tourists visiting Azerbaijan as a good sign of these ties.

Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Walid bin Muhammad Al-Sama'ani extended the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

The minister emphasized that Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud hails the high level of relations with Azerbaijan and affirms his determination to develop them even further.

Walid bin Muhammad Al-Sama'ani said he is deeply impressed by the ongoing development processes in Baku. He praised the successful meetings with his Azerbaijani counterparts in Baku, saying that innovations in Azerbaijan’s justice system aroused interest among the delegation.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the Saudi King`s and Crown Prince`s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The sides also discussed various aspects of bilateral relations.

