President Aliyev awards athletes, coaches at 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival

31 July 2019 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to institute rewards for Azerbaijan`s winning athletes and their coaches at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) held in Baku.

Under the presidential order, the amount of rewards for the athletes and their coaches is defined as below: each athlete who won the first place – 10,000 manats, coach – 5,000 manats, each athlete who took the second place – 7,000 manats, coach – 3,500 manats, each athlete who won the third place – 5,000 manats, coach – 2,500 manats.

Senior coaches of national teams will receive a reward in the amount awarded to the coach whose athlete showed the best result.

With 10 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals Team Azerbaijan ranked 4th at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

