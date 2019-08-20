Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks structures involved in search operations

20 August 2019 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanked everyone who took an active part in the search for the wreckage of the MiG-29 aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force and the body of the pilot after the crash of the aircraft, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Aug. 20

The Azerbaijani Air Force, Azerbaijani Navy and rescue groups of the Turkish Navy, divers and boats of the State Service for Control on Small Capacity Vessels and Rescue in Water Basins of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, crews of the Vagif Jafarov crane ship, the Neftegaz-58 offshore supply ship and the Mammad Suleymanov survey vessel of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company and divers of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic were involved in the search operations.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea. During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

The Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

