Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss expansion of military cooperation

6 November 2019 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia in Azerbaijan Branko Zebić, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding bilateral military cooperation as well as cooperation in other spheres.

Stressing the important strategic partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, the ambassador emphasized that Croatia supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military education sphere, as well as the military-political situation in the region.

