13 political parties to take part in municipal elections in Azerbaijan

30 November 2019 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

This year, 13 political parties will take part in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports Nov. 30.

“About a third of the candidates registered and participating in the elections are members of political parties,” the chairman noted. “I think that activity of political parties in the elections is a very good indicator.”

The municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Dec. 23, 2019.

The last municipal elections were held in the country on Dec. 23, 2014.

