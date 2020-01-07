State Border Service denies Armenian lie about death of Azerbaijani border guard

7 January 2020 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Commenting on the death of the Azerbaijani border guard, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that this happened as a result of alleged attempt of the Azerbaijani side to carry out engineering work at the forefront and to move forward its positions at the border.

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service told Trend that the State Border Service divisions haven’t carried out any engineering work there.

"This statement made by the official representative of Armenian Armed Forces is an outright lie and an attempt to justify the flagrant fact of the ceasefire violation by the Armenian Armed Forces’ units, and also aims to mislead the public. For the entire period of the military service, Azerbaijan’s State Border Service units have observed numerous attempts to create tension on the contact line in the direction of Gazakh and Agstafa districts on the border with Armenia namely by Armenian armed forces’ units, which have received an adequate response.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani State Border Service showcases new missile system at military exhibition in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 20 August 2019 15:16
Border guard system being built on Azerbaijani-Armenian border
Politics 17 August 2019 11:26
Azerbaijani border guards gain several strategically important positions on contact line
Politics 16 August 2019 21:35
Azerbaijani State Border Service showcases fully modernized combat vehicle
Society 14 August 2019 15:22
Group of Georgian citizens responsible for incident with Azerbaijani border guards
Society 15 July 2019 19:42
Azerbaijan detains foreigners attempting to violate state border (PHOTO)
Society 1 June 2018 13:39
Latest
Canada says some troops in Iraq to be moved temporarily to Kuwait for safety
Other News 21:52
Saudi minister met Trump, delivered message from crown prince: tweet
Arab World 21:26
Azerbaijan’s Masalli Brick Factory reveals export volumes for last year
Business 20:51
Turkey discloses number of passengers served at new Istanbul Airport in 2019
Turkey 20:50
Number of repo transactions in Azerbaijan increases
Finance 20:44
Export of kiwi and citrus fruits up in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 20:40
Azerbaijan’s Goychay Sud OJSC reveals export volumes of fruit juices
Business 20:37
Dairy producer in Azerbaijan reveals output volumes for last year
Business 20:33
Iran expects to increase shrimp breeding in Bushehr province
Business 20:30