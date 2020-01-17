Azerbaijani CEC rep talks rules for registration of parliamentary candidates

17 January 2020 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

At the stage of consideration, that is, before registration of a parliamentary candidate, the person can apply to a number of constituencies, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said.

Gasimov was commenting on rumors spread in social networks regarding the registration of one person’s candidacy in several constituencies, Trend reports referring to"Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC.

“This information is refected on the website of the CEC information center to ensure the transparency of statistics data and providing information to people,” the deputy chairman added.

"However, this does not mean that one person may be registered as a candidate for MP in several constituencies,” Gasimov said. “One person may put forward candidacy for MP in 10 constituencies, but he or she will be registered only in one constituency."

The deputy chairman added that there is such misunderstanding because due attention is not paid to the statistics data related to the candidates.

