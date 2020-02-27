Azerbaijan, Turkey sign bilateral documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:08 on Feb. 25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed bilateral documents with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the "Protocol of the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council".

Acting President of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev and Chair of Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) Nail Olpak signed “Action Plan on cooperation for 2020-2021 between Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board".

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev and Head of the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Ali Taha Koç signed “Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of an integrated services center and technical infrastructure for the digitization of public services between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey”.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint Stock Company Rovshan Mammadov and Director General of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation Ibrahim Eren signed “Protocol on cooperation between Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint Stock Company and Turkish Radio and Television Corporation”.

Chief of Azerbaijan`s State Security Service Ali Naghiyev and Chief of the General Directorate of Security of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Aktas signed “Additional Protocol to the Agreement on Security Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey signed on November 13, 2013 in Ankara”.

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey Adil Karaismailoğlu signed “Memorandum of Understanding on Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway project between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan signed “Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey”, “Action Plan for 2020-2022 on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of technical regulations, standardization, conformity assessment, accreditation and metrology between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey signed on September 2012”, and “Protocol on Cooperation between the State Service under the Ministry of Economy for Antimonopoly and Supervision of the Consumer Market of the Republic of Azerbaijan the Turkish Competition Authority in the field of competition policy".

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu signed “Agreement on cooperation between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey in the field of youth and sports”.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Fatih Donmez signed “Agreement on cooperation in the fields of energy and mining between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar signed “Agreement on military-financial cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey”, and “Protocol on provision of financial support between Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey”.

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu signed “Agreement on mutual visa exemption between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey".