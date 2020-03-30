Azerbaijan extends benefit terms for contributions to mandatory health insurance for non-oil sector employees
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The term of benefits for contributions to mandatory health insurance (MHI) for people working in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan has been extended until January 1, 2022, Trend reports on March 30.
This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law on medical insurance, which was discussed at plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament held on March 30.
To date, this deadline has been envisaged until January 1, 2021.
After discussions, the proposal was put to the vote and adopted.
Latest
Azerbaijan extends benefit terms for contributions to mandatory health insurance for non-oil sector employees
Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights condemns so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: insurance community must promptly prepare plan for transition to distant operation mode
MP: Massive donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus shows national solidarity
Permanent representative: PACE leadership must change approach periodically demonstrated in relation to Azerbaijan
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan under control