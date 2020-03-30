Azerbaijan extends benefit terms for contributions to mandatory health insurance for non-oil sector employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The term of benefits for contributions to mandatory health insurance (MHI) for people working in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan has been extended until January 1, 2022, Trend reports on March 30.

This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law on medical insurance, which was discussed at plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament held on March 30.

To date, this deadline has been envisaged until January 1, 2021.

After discussions, the proposal was put to the vote and adopted.