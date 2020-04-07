President Ilham Aliyev: There are plans to set up modern hospitals in Baku and a number of regions in near future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

There are plans to set up modern hospitals in Baku and a number of regions in the near future, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his appeal to the Azerbaijani people after attending the inauguration of medical masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

“Taking into consideration the prompt actions of the Azerbaijani state and entrepreneurs, I also want to inform that there are plans to set up modern hospitals in Baku and a number of regions in the near future. They will be built on the basis of new technologies. These technologies make it possible to completely reconstruct a hospital in a short time, possibly within three weeks or one month. They will be built using the principle of assembly technology and fitted with the necessary equipment. The number of beds in each hospital is 200. The establishment of such hospitals in our country in a short time will, of course, provide us with additional opportunities in this fight,” said the head of state.

He noted that one of the key issues in this struggle is time.

“The more time we gain, the more quickly we do the work, the more success we can achieve in the fight against this disease. Therefore, the time factor and, of course, the professionalism of doctors, our capabilities, a combination of all these factors are allowing Azerbaijan the opportunity to overcome this situation with minimum losses today. However, of course, the subsequent development of events will show what our next steps will be. In any case, a strict quarantine regime will remain in effect until 20 April day. After that, we will take steps in accordance with the current situation,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that a great success was achieved as a result of operational steps taken to return the citizens of Azerbaijan living and staying abroad.

“To date, about 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from foreign countries and the vast majority of them are now in quarantine. Currently, 4500 citizens are in quarantine. The most suitable places have been allocated for that. Most of the quarantined people are in the Athletes Village. About 1,300 people are accommodated there now. At the same time, quarantined people are accommodated in Baku and in the regions in 4-5-star hotels, recreation areas and recreation centers of some government agencies. They are provided with daily meals and undergo medical examination. The vast majority of them are very pleased with the conditions created and have expressed their gratitude to the state and doctors,” said President Ilham Aliyev.