Azerbaijan represented at meeting of OSCE PA Bureau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), vice-president of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev has recently participated in a meeting of the organization’s Bureau in a video conference format, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament on April 28.

The views on the activity of the OSCE PA during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic were exchanged at the meeting. The reports of the chairpersons of the committees and subcommittees, a treasurer and special representatives were also made.