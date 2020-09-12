Azerbaijani NGOs send appeal to OSCE MG on illegal resettlement of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh

Politics 12 September 2020 10:51 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani NGOs send appeal to OSCE MG on illegal resettlement of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

A number of NGOs in Azerbaijan sent an appeal to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Shofer (USA), Igor Popov (Russia) and international organizations regarding the illegal resettlement of Armenian population to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia, Trend reports with reference to the appeal.

"According to our observations, Armenia is making attempts to illegally resettle the Armenian population from some Middle Eastern countries to Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts of Azerbaijan, which are internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

"The illegal activities of the aggressor-Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and our adjacent territories, as well as the policy of illegal settlement, are discussed among many Azerbaijani NGOs and we decided to appeal to international organizations," the NGOs wrote.

"This is not the first time that Armenia, using the situation in the region for its purposes, has attempted to illegally resettle the Armenian population from some Middle Eastern countries to Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts of Azerbaijan. This process has started from the time of Tsarist Russia, accelerated during the Soviet period and still continues nowadays," the appeal said.

"The fact of illegal settlement carried out by Armenia is also recorded in the reports of the OSCE fact-finding missions of 2005. The OSCE has sent fact-finding missions to the occupied lands twice and the report of these missions approved organized resettlement of Armenians to Karabakh. Furthermore, majority of our historical and religious monuments have been destroyed by Armenia. Our mosques, graves have been destroyed and our museums have been ravaged,” he added. Azerbaijan restored an Armenian church in Baku and more than 5,000 books in Armenian language are kept in this church. This is the difference: their actions and our attitude," the appeal said.

"Of course, these actions by Armenia are a gross violation of international humanitarian law, as well as the 1949 Geneva Convention and its additional protocols. The goal of the occupier Armenia is to artificially increase the number of Armenians in these lands, change the ethnic and cultural characteristics of the territories, and thereby carry out the annexation policy. According to the Rome Statute which regulated the International Criminal Court, it is also constitutes as a war crime," the appeal read.

"These facts are not raised only by Azerbaijani side. According to Any Meljumyan, from Euriasianet.org, following a devastating explosion in Beirut, the Armenian government prepared an aid package to help ethnic Armenians in Lebanon emigrate to Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. More than 1,300 Lebanese-Armenians have flown to Armenia and Karabakh as of September 2; 850 intend to stay long-term, Chief Commissioner of Diaspora issues Zareh Sinanyan told the news website Hetq," the letter said.

"On September 1, 2020, the government of Armenia, began considering an aid plan to assist the repatriated from Lebanon, Sinanyan said. The package would include health, education, and social assistance and housing support, he said," the letter said.

"Several more Lebanese-Armenian families have moved to Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the “leader of separatists", Arayik Harutyunyan. The authorities have allocated 25 million drams ($50,000) and another 17 million drams ($35,000) from another humanitarian fund to help with the resettlement. Azerbaijani officials have objected to the resettlement to Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

"The fact of illegal resettlement is also proved by Armenian ordinary migrant families which are being resettled to Karabakh by Armenian government. It is quite possible, that families even didn’t know that, their movement to Karabakh, organized by Armenian Republic is completely illegal and contradicts all related international humanitarian law rules (Here is the link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Smk4GN2qmz0&feature=emb_title). We, a number of NGOs in Azerbaijan, appealing to the international community to help to stop this illegal process and violation of international humanitarian law and committing a war crimes by Armenian Republic. OSCE Minsk Group of Co-Chairs, should immediately react to the process of illegal resettlement of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh occupied region of Azerbaijan," the appeal said.

The appeal was signed by the following:

Mr. Ramil Isgandarli – Head of the Legal Analysis and Research Public Union

Mr. Vugar Ahmadov – Head of the Azerbaijani-American Youth Association

Mr. Ayaz Mirzayev – Head of the Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union

Ms. Shalala Hasanova – Head of the “Support to the Development of Public Relations” Public Union

Mr. Sabuhi Abbasov – Head of the Azerbaijani-Slavic Youth Association Public Union

Ms. Nushaba Mammadova – Head of the International Dialogue and Development Alliance Public Union

Ms. Irada Rizazade – Head of the Public Association “Social Welfare for the Citizens”

Ms. Shahla Nagiyeva – Head of the “Unquenchable Flame” Cultural Relations Public Union

Mr. Fakhraddin Hasanzada – Head of the "Youth Education Center" Public Union

Ms. Maryam Taghiyeva - Zeynalova – Intergration of Azerbaijani Youth to Europe Organization Public Union

Ms. Maryam Majidova – Head of the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Public Union

Mr. Umud Mirzayev – Head of the International Eurasia Press Fund

Mr. Fuad Huseynzade – Head of the Journalists' Support for Diaspora Activities Public Union

Ms. Novella Jafarova – Head of the Association for the Protection of Women's Rights named after Dilara Aliyeva

Ms. Saadat Bananyarli – Head of the Azerbaijan National Section of International Society for Human Rights Public Union

Mr. Farid Shahbazli – Head of the Young Reformers Public Union of Azerbaijan

Ms. Saida Gojamanli – Head of the “Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and Law Order”

Mr. Toghrul Allahverdili – Head of the Diaspora Information and Awareness Public Union

Mr. Fuad Abbasov – Head of the “Misra” Information Exchange and Initiatives Public Union

Mr. Ahmad Aliyev – Head of the Youth Public Union for Democratic Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan introduces mandatory insurance for passengers of all transport types
Turkmenistan introduces mandatory insurance for passengers of all transport types
Shiraz-Boushehr-Asalouyeh railway in Iran to increase cargo transportation
Shiraz-Boushehr-Asalouyeh railway in Iran to increase cargo transportation
Iran's auto parts industry suffers, while housing, foreign currency markets emerge
Iran's auto parts industry suffers, while housing, foreign currency markets emerge
Loading Bars
Latest
Peter Tase: EU should take immediate actions against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:05
Uzbek Artel resumes trade relations with Afghanistan Business 11:51
Turkmenistan introduces mandatory insurance for passengers of all transport types Transport 11:42
Uzbekistan to produce new generation cotton pickers-transformers Uzbekistan 11:28
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia uses displaced persons from Syria, Lebanon as armed mercenaries Politics 11:24
Turkish energy company to build thermal power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:09
COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 in Georgia Georgia 11:07
Azerbaijani NGOs send appeal to OSCE MG on illegal resettlement of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 10:51
Japan's JICA to fund combined cycle construction at Uzbek thermal power plant Oil&Gas 10:45
Turkmenbashi oil refinery to sign contract with Chinese for equipment purchase Oil&Gas 10:36
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:26
Azerbaijan president congratulates chairman of Russian Children's Fund Politics 10:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:13
French ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission Turkmenistan 10:04
Iranian currency rates for September 12 Finance 09:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 12 Uzbekistan 09:47
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480 Europe 09:47
Shiraz-Boushehr-Asalouyeh railway in Iran to increase cargo transportation Transport 09:45
Iran's auto parts industry suffers, while housing, foreign currency markets emerge Business 09:35
Iran's industrial sector needs investors Business 09:30
MP: Destroying of Azerbaijani historical monuments - element of Armenia's vandalism policy Politics 09:10
Engineering work begins as Turkey looks to deliver gas from Black Sea in 2023 Turkey 08:55
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 08:19
Zarif praises Saint Vincent's principled stance in UNSC Iran 08:07
In-person studies postponed until October 1 in Tbilisi and large cities of Georgia Georgia 08:05
FM Çavuşoğlu underlines cooperation with Senegal on final stop of 3-nation Africa tour Turkey 07:51
Tajikistan and Afghanistan Strengthen Security Cooperation Tajikistan 07:36
Italian municipalities introduce Kazakh-tested platform to track quarantine compliance Business 07:34
China tops Italy's list of non-EU import partners in 2019 Economy 07:22
S.Korea reports 136 more COVID-19 cases, 22,055 in total Other News 06:31
FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London Transport 05:42
Croatia says tourism results in first eight months better than expected Tourism 04:31
Egyptian president hails peace agreement between Bahrain, Israel Arab World 03:19
Canada's industrial product price continuing up Economy 02:25
Egyptian, French leaders discuss regional issues Europe 01:37
At least 50 killed in collapsed gold mine in east Congo Other News 00:49
Russia increases exports of lead products to Turkmenistan Business 11 September 23:58
Schools safest place for children amid pandemic, expert says Turkey 11 September 23:36
Iran participates in China tourism industry exhibition Tourism 11 September 23:25
Teleschool will be fully resumed on September 15 Georgia 11 September 23:15
Kazakhstan, US trade down amid COVID-19 Business 11 September 23:11
Upcoming peace negotiation between gov't, Taliban in Doha raises hope for lasting peace: Afghans Arab World 11 September 22:51
1 killed, 10 injured in explosion in Tehran Iran 11 September 22:18
Trump says Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel Arab World 11 September 21:43
Turkey considers phase 3 testing of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 11 September 21:31
Iran holds exhibition in Uruguay Society 11 September 21:29
Peach export revenues up in Georgia Finance 11 September 21:20
Azerbaijani FM meets with ambassador of Egypt (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 21:03
Azerbaijani MPs examined damage done to Turkish Parliamentary building during coup attempt of 2016 (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 21:01
Lebanese historian: Resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to occupied Azerbaijani territories violates int’l law Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 September 20:52
Turkmenistan's Oil Refinery opens tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 11 September 20:05
Georgia reveals number of insured land vehicles Finance 11 September 19:07
Georgia reveals top insurance companies returned premiums to auto insurance customers Finance 11 September 19:07
Iran sets customs duties for exports of milk powder and dairy products Business 11 September 18:52
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry prepares video footage about military units on front line Politics 11 September 18:47
Georgian Geostone exports its products to Australia and China Business 11 September 18:45
Grand National Assembly chairman: Turkey always close to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 18:36
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold interested in cooperation with National Academy of Sciences Business 11 September 18:05
Explosive material found in Beirut port after blast was stored for years Arab World 11 September 18:04
Agrobank to support entrepreneurs in Uzbek region Uzbekistan 11 September 17:56
Lukashenko to visit Moscow for talks with Putin on September 14 Russia 11 September 17:47
Uzbekneftegaz to buy regeneration gas heater unit via tender Tenders 11 September 17:46
Uzbekneftegaz to buy thermocouple set via tender Tenders 11 September 17:46
Kazakhstan resuming air traffic with Kyrgyzstan Business 11 September 17:45
Volume of paid services in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan decreases Business 11 September 17:45
Expert explains how wastewater from Armenia threatens nature, human health in Azerbaijan Society 11 September 17:38
Israel's coronavirus cabinet imposes two-week lockdown Israel 11 September 17:30
Brazil services activity up 2.6% in July, less than expected Other News 11 September 17:27
Nikola mulls legal action against short-seller Hindenburg US 11 September 17:26
Export of non-oil products in Azerbaijan decreased Finance 11 September 17:04
Russian Export-Import Bank, Azerbaijan's SMEs agency agree on joint projects Economy 11 September 16:56
Georgia improves its position in ranking of Fraser Institute's Economic Freedom of World Business 11 September 16:55
U.S. consumer prices increase solidly in August US 11 September 16:54
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes varieties Business 11 September 16:46
Committee for Protection of Tourists' Rights established in Azerbaijan Economy 11 September 16:40
Azerbaijani enterprises' eight-month retail trade turnover down Business 11 September 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 171 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 11 September 16:39
Uzbekneftegaz to prevent gas production decrease at Uzbek gas field Oil&Gas 11 September 16:37
High-speed passenger train in Tashkent to be put back on track Transport 11 September 16:05
Prada says China sales to date well above 2019 levels Europe 11 September 15:57
Cargo traffic in GDP structure of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan marginally down Finance 11 September 15:54
Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Japan, Mexico authorities for $16 billion LVMH deal US 11 September 15:53
Kazakhstan to boost domestic computer equipment production Business 11 September 15:51
Azerbaijan's initiative: Tourism Organization of Turkic-Speaking States to be founded Economy 11 September 15:51
Uzbekistan to implement mandatory certification of imported medical equipment Finance 11 September 15:32
Islamic finance company entering Kazakhstan’s market Finance 11 September 15:27
Kazakhstan eyes joining UPOV organization Business 11 September 15:27
Iran-Eurasia agreement has not affected trade Business 11 September 15:26
Data on cargo shipment through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 11 September 15:26
SOCAR eyes to grow its naphtha, LNG divisions Oil&Gas 11 September 15:09
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's committee talks growing cost of ICT services Finance 11 September 15:09
Trade surplus remains positive in Azerbaijan Business 11 September 15:02
Uzbekistan's Aizovat field to be joined to gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11 September 14:54
Israeli minister says visit by UAE delegates under review as lockdown looms Israel 11 September 14:49
Iran Customs Administration has released most of imported goods Business 11 September 14:42
Azerbaijan discloses amount of tobacco leaves obtained by processing facilities from farmers Business 11 September 14:41
Data on kerosene sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020 Business 11 September 14:13
Funds allocated for construction of road in Azerbaijan’s Aghdash district Politics 11 September 14:13
Azerbaijan to host first online forum of entrepreneurs Economy 11 September 14:10
Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" Order to Russian academician Politics 11 September 14:03
All news