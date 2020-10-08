Armed unmanned aerial vehicles made in Turkey facilitates our work - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Armed unmanned aerial vehicles made in Turkey are a type of weapon created on the basis of the latest and modern technologies, only a few countries in the world have such capabilities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to CNN-Türk television, Trend reports.

“This is a manifestation of the technological, economic, and intellectual potential of Turkey. Of course, the possession of such opportunities facilitates our work and saves the lives of our citizens, soldiers, because without them we would have to strike at tanks, cannons, and other Armenian equipment from the ground. And this could lead to great human losses. These vehicles give us a great advantage in keeping human losses low. At the same time, they are technologically advanced,” the head of state said.