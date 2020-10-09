Azerbaijan hasn't taken a step back, final destination - Karabakh, says defense ministry

Politics 9 October 2020 10:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan hasn't taken a step back, final destination - Karabakh, says defense ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Since the beginning of the counter-offensive operation, Azerbaijani army has not retreated a step from the liberated lands, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

According to Eyvazov, the units of the Azerbaijani army are taking adequate measures against the Armenian Armed Forces.

“All targets of shelling by the Azerbaijani army are legitimate in accordance with international law. Since the beginning of the counter-offensive, our army has not retreated a single step from the liberated territories. On the contrary, all activities are ongoing in accordance with the operational plan. Destination point is Karabakh. The victory will be ours,” said the spokesman.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Loan expenses of travel companies to be compensated in Uzbekistan
Loan expenses of travel companies to be compensated in Uzbekistan
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pumps
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pumps
Copper production surges at Central Asia Metals PLC operated fields in Kazakhstan
Copper production surges at Central Asia Metals PLC operated fields in Kazakhstan
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia reports 527 new coronavirus cases, 313 recoveries Georgia 11:43
Oil demand in aviation to reach 2019 levels only in 2023–2024 Oil&Gas 11:40
Loan expenses of travel companies to be compensated in Uzbekistan Tourism 11:40
Armenian Armed Forces continue to shell Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:39
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 11:31
Armenian Armed Forces launching missiles at Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan Politics 11:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 9 Finance 11:30
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:29
Copper production surges at Central Asia Metals PLC operated fields in Kazakhstan Business 11:29
Baku Higher Oil School donates to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Society 11:25
Azerbaijan denies Armenian claims of shelling church in Shusha (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:10
Azerbaijan battles fires caused by heavy shelling from Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Politics 11:03
WTO, Turkmenistan discuss issues of strengthening bilateral partnership Business 11:01
Statement of German MFA reflects attitude of int'l community on Karabakh conflict, expert says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:49
Azerbaijan’s liquids supply to decline by 0.3 mb/d Oil&Gas 10:46
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry updates on Armenia's military casualties (VIDEO) Politics 10:39
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks destroyed, captured equipment of Armenian Armed Forces Politics 10:34
Personnel of military units of Armenian Armed Forces evacuating from Khankendi Politics 10:25
Oil demand recovery process will extend into 2022, 2023 Oil&Gas 10:24
Money transfers volume surges in Kazakhstan month-on-month Finance 10:22
Azerbaijan hasn't taken a step back, final destination - Karabakh, says defense ministry Politics 10:18
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan to expand intergovernmental agreements Business 09:48
Number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan surpass 60,000 Uzbekistan 09:47
Renaissance Capital reveals forecast on Azerbaijan's GDP for 2021 Finance 09:39
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Azerbaijani delegation discussing Karabakh conflict Politics 09:32
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, US review dev’t of transport, energy corridors Oil&Gas 09:28
5.2-magnitude quake hits off Katabu, Indonesia Other News 08:46
Baku Media Center donates funds to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund Society 07:59
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 107 Kazakhstan 07:57
Number of COVID-2019 cases worldwide up by over 267,000 in past day - WHO World 06:59
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 149,000 Other News 05:44
U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions US 04:35
Chinese mainland reports 21 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 03:19
Kyrgyz president says ready to step down when law and order restored Kyrgyzstan 02:13
Moscow reports 33 coronavirus deaths in past day Russia 01:43
Georgia selects Dea Kulumbegashvili's ‘Beginning’ for Oscar nomination Georgia 00:55
Ilam province' handicrafts exports top $1 mn in 6 month Iran 00:19
Kazakhstan launches COVID-19 contact tracing app Kazakhstan 00:14
Spouse of former UN Secretary General sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 8 October 23:20
Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden US 8 October 23:19
Iran’s H1 aluminum output tops 200,000 tons Iran 8 October 22:45
Kazakhstan, Russia debate joint projects development Kazakhstan 8 October 22:17
Turkey reports 1,615 new COVID-19 patients Turkey 8 October 22:16
Armored vehicles of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 8 October 21:43
Georgia reveals volume of hazelnuts exported to Azerbaijan Business 8 October 21:35
France plans to put Lyon and Lille on maximum COVID-19 alert Europe 8 October 21:00
Armenia - responsible for tension – Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikailova on Turkish Anews TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 8 October 19:57
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian servicemen leave their combat posts and flee Politics 8 October 19:54
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijan’s settlements Politics 8 October 19:54
Azerbaijan shares another video footage showing capture of military equipment from Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 8 October 19:38
Journalist report proves that French nationals of Armenian origin in ranks of Armenia’s forces as mercenaries - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 8 October 19:22
Iranian automakers plan to move toward electronic vehicles Transport 8 October 19:04
Kazakhstan's drug-producing company to launch export to EU Business 8 October 18:52
Kazakhstan to simplify transit passage of ships via internal waters Transport 8 October 18:50
Various frameworks on Karabakh conflict settlement being worked out - Russian Foreign Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 October 18:44
Armenian armed forces’ military equipment destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 8 October 18:35
Armenia's ex-president organized delivery of large batch of weapons - media outlets Armenia 8 October 18:24
Minister: Georgia expects economic growth Business 8 October 18:17
Armenia shelling residential areas in Azerbaijan - atrocities against civilian population, Israeli expert says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 October 18:11
Baku Stock Exchange lists bonds of Ferrum Kapital LLC Finance 8 October 18:07
Armenia using civilian aircraft to transport weapons under guise of humanitarian aid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 October 18:07
Kazakhstan looking to up investors activity in renewable energy Oil&Gas 8 October 18:01
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas to sign co-op agreement with LUKOIL Oil&Gas 8 October 17:59
The FIG EC accepts proposal of Acrobatic Gymnastics Technical Committee of European Gymnastics, Pan American Gymnastics Union Society 8 October 17:59
World Bank shows readiness to support Georgia in purchase of COVID-19 vaccines Georgia 8 October 17:54
Georgia increases amount of state funding for restoration of tea plantations Finance 8 October 17:53
Georgian minister: It is essential that military activities not to have any impact on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Oil&Gas 8 October 17:44
S&P Global Ratings: Floating exchange rate to be supportive of Georgia’s sovereign credit profile Business 8 October 17:42
Azerbaijan denies its army destroying Church in Shusha Politics 8 October 17:41
ADB invests heavily in road construction in Azerbaijan Construction 8 October 17:36
Investment location consultants from Belgium and US visit Georgia Business 8 October 17:36
Azerbaijan recalls its ambassador from Greece for consultations Politics 8 October 17:33
Packaging from light metals to be locally produced in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Business 8 October 17:33
Russian IT company interested in co-op with Turkmenistan ICT 8 October 17:32
Iran's domestic auto-part production to reduce imports Transport 8 October 17:25
Erdogan says Turkey next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle till end Politics 8 October 17:25
Iran continues its space programs despite COVID-19 Business 8 October 17:15
Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce calls for extension of lockdown measures due to rapid rise in COVID-19 cases Society 8 October 17:07
Pieces of cluster warhead fired from Smerch MLRS found in Azerbaijan's Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 8 October 16:58
Turkmenistan receives new batch of agricultural machinery Business 8 October 16:57
Iran, Afghanistan discuss long-term goals for the Khaf-Herat railway Business 8 October 16:53
Turkish Energy Ministry bans MGS company from participating in MTA's tenders Business 8 October 16:52
Bank of Georgia supports construction of cattle farm in country Construction 8 October 16:52
Kazakhstan, EU trade drops as COVID-19 pandemic hits Business 8 October 16:51
Turkmenistan takes citizens out of Russia on another charter flight amid pandemic Transport 8 October 16:51
Kazakhstan's export to Poland down amid COVID-19 Business 8 October 16:49
Georgian Civil Aviation Agency reveals schedule of passenger flights from Tbilisi Transport 8 October 16:48
Georgian tea producing company Manna to bring new product to market Business 8 October 16:47
Azerbaijan isn't and won't become a tool in hands of other countries - President Aliyev Politics 8 October 16:44
Azerbaijan discloses eight-month volume of non-life insurance market Finance 8 October 16:35
Armenia trying to deceive international community, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief on Al-Shurug TV channel Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 October 16:30
Russian airlines receive permits for regular flights to Azerbaijan Transport 8 October 16:22
Alleged information that Azerbaijan attracts militants from Syria, Libya - absurd, says expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 October 16:19
Armenia calls everywhere, make plea to everyone - ‘stop Azerbaijan’, says President Aliyev Politics 8 October 16:18
Turkish government says Armenia poses real threat to Europe's energy security Turkey 8 October 16:13
COVID-19 causes great damage to civil aviation of Georgia Transport 8 October 16:10
Volume of mining materials exported from Iran's Bushehr province announced Business 8 October 16:08
SOCAR says no changes in schedule for TAP commissioning so far Oil&Gas 8 October 15:54
Azerbaijan reports 154 fresh COVID-19 recoveries Society 8 October 15:44
Armenian government should stop saying that Karabakh is Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 8 October 15:34
All news