3 civilians killed as result of Armenian armed forces’ missile attack in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district was subjected to the missile attack from Armenia’s territory, Trend's regional correspondent reported on Oct. 9.

As a result of the missile attack, three civilians, namely, residents of Garabagh village 38-year-old Samir Asadov, 62-year-old Nizami Ibrahimov, and 52-year-old Alman Abbasov were wounded.

Big damage was inflicted on the houses in Garabagh, Karimbeyli, Babi, Shukurbeyli villages of Fizuli district.

Trend presents the video footage of the damaged houses.