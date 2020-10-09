3 civilians killed as result of Armenian armed forces’ missile attack in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
By Asif Mehman - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district was subjected to the missile attack from Armenia’s territory, Trend's regional correspondent reported on Oct. 9.
As a result of the missile attack, three civilians, namely, residents of Garabagh village 38-year-old Samir Asadov, 62-year-old Nizami Ibrahimov, and 52-year-old Alman Abbasov were wounded.
Big damage was inflicted on the houses in Garabagh, Karimbeyli, Babi, Shukurbeyli villages of Fizuli district.
Trend presents the video footage of the damaged houses.
