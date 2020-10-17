Up to 300 servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces left their positions without permission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

During the day on October 16 and on the night of October 17, the operational situation in the Agdere-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrail areas of the front remained tense.

As the Ministry of Defense told Trend on Saturday, according to the information received, as a result of the hostilities, the 1st Battalion of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces, leaving its positions and many killed and wounded, retreated.

Up to 300 reservists, having voluntarily left their combat positions on the defensive line of the 1st motorized rifle regiment of the armed forces of Armenia retreated. Among the reservists, there are also many killed and wounded. The members of the special police detachment, attached to the regiment for strengthening, also left their combat positions and fled. There is a shortage of food and ammunition in the units of the regiment.

There were cases of disobedience of personnel to officers due to a feeling of fatigue and hopelessness, as well as refusal to participate in hostilities due to fear and panic in enemy units.

The troops of the Azerbaijan Army retain their operational superiority, inflicting damage on the enemy with precise fire along the entire length of the front.