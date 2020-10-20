Latest achievements of Azerbaijani army over Armenian forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

During the day on Oct. 19 and on the night of Oct. 19-20, combat operations continued with varying intensity against the Armenian armed forces, which was trying to resist in the Aghdara-Aghdam, Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil and Gubadly-Zangilan directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The Armenian armed forces fired at the defensive positions of the Azerbaijan army from small arms, mortars, and cannons.

Thanks to the actions taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in various directions of the front, manpower, 2 T-72 tanks, 4 BM-21 Grad multiple launch missile system, 1 D-30 howitzer-gun, and 5 units of vehicles of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed and disabled.

The troops of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces are controlling the operational situation along the entire front.

“At the same time, it became known that following the artillery strikes of the Azerbaijan army in the defense sector of the 1st motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces, a large number of servicemen among the personnel of the Armenian units have been killed and wounded. The personnel and military equipment of the 1st motorized rifle battalion of the regiment have completely been disabled. Deputy Regiment Commander Hovik Melkumyan, another official Gor Mirzoyan and the commander of the special forces unit stationed in the regiment's defense zone, Captain Vakhab Asetryan were also killed,” said the ministry.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan army, the unit of the armed forces of Armenia, left combat positions in the defense sector of the 2nd motorized rifle regiment. Also, there are many killed and wounded among the personnel of Armenia’s subunits in the defense sector of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment. Company Commander Norik Aghakelyan is among the wounded.

The "Legion" mercenary detachment and reservists stationed in the defense zone of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces have refused to fight.

It became known that these detachments, having suffered heavy losses in the defense area assigned to them and couldn’t withstand the onslaught of Azerbaijani units.

“Moreover, the reconnaissance company, withdrawn to the defense line of the 10th Mountain Rifle Division, suffered manpower losses. The company, which had lost two-thirds of its personnel, was forced to retreat, leaving its positions,” the ministry noted.

Thirty servicemen of the personnel of one of the Armenian units, which launched a counterattack in the direction of the Fuzuli district, were destroyed by a fire strike of the Azerbaijani army.

As a result of special operations in the defensive sector of the 246th regiment, Regiment Commander Colonel Tatul Ghazaryan, Deputy Regiment Commander Armen Ohanyan, and Deputy Regiment Commander of the 3rd battalion were also killed.